Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.51. 104,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 100,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

