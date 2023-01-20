Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 4.2 %

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 273,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

