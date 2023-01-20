S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $431.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

