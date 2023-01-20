SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Boosted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $458.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

