Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in December

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNMSF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182. Spin Master has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

