SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.0 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,116. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.