SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,348 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 317,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,936,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.