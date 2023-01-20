SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.45. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

