STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $79.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $69.53 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

