Stargate Finance (STG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.02 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.02 million and $5.64 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

