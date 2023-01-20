Status Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $98.36 million and $5.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00233767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02425094 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,290,800.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

