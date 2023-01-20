Steem Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $81.10 million and $17.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00399201 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016557 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00789646 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00098515 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00576471 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00204120 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,900,560 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
