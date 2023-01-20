Stephens Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $550.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,501,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

