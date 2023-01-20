Stephens Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.