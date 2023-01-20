Steve Oblak Sells 854 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72.

On Friday, December 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $61,929.07.

On Friday, December 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $38.91 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.