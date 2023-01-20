Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of C$571.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.79.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.60 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Oke sold 46,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$340,669.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,942.30. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total transaction of C$5,865,642.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,400 shares of company stock worth $82,228 and have sold 867,263 shares worth $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

