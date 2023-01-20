Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$3.25

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PRQ opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.25.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

