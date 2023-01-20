STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.30.

STM stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

