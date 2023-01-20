Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (AEHR, AG, ANNSF, BDNNY, BHP, BKIMF, BLHWF, CCDBF, CELTF, CRWRF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 20th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 380. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 535 to CHF 540. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.50) to GBX 141 ($1.72).

Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.73) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03).

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 226 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.50).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 114 ($1.39) to GBX 116 ($1.42).

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €85.00 ($92.39). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 53 to CHF 57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 125 ($1.53).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 308 ($3.76) to GBX 321 ($3.92).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 80.00 to 94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 780 ($9.52).

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 550 ($6.71).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 184 ($2.25) to GBX 208 ($2.54).

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,816 ($22.16) to GBX 1,875 ($22.88).

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

