Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 20th (AEHR, AG, ANNSF, BDNNY, BHP, BKIMF, BLHWF, CCDBF, CELTF, CRWRF)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 20th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 380. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51).

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 535 to CHF 540. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.50) to GBX 141 ($1.72).

Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.73) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03).

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 226 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.50).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 114 ($1.39) to GBX 116 ($1.42).

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €85.00 ($92.39). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 53 to CHF 57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 125 ($1.53).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 308 ($3.76) to GBX 321 ($3.92).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 80.00 to 94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 780 ($9.52).

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 550 ($6.71).

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 184 ($2.25) to GBX 208 ($2.54).

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,816 ($22.16) to GBX 1,875 ($22.88).

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

