StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Down 11.9 %
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
About Advaxis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.