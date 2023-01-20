StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.