StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.