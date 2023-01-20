StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.86.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.