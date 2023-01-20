StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 2.5 %
NSPR stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23.
About InspireMD
See Also
