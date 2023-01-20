StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.