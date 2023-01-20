StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

About Maiden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

