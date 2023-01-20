StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

