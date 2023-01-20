StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
