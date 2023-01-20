StockNews.com Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

ULTA opened at $488.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.28 and its 200 day moving average is $424.26. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $501.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

