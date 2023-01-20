StockNews.com Downgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.81.
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of UPS opened at $176.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
