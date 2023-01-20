StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

