StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.