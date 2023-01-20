StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.65.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
