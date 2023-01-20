StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.53. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

