StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

