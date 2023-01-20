StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

