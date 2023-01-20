StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 85.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 368,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 87.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

