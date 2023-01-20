StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Inuvo Company Profile
Featured Stories
