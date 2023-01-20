StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

