StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 37,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

About Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.