StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 37,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.53.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
About Koss
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
