StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.