StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

