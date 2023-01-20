StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 17.1 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.09.
About SunLink Health Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.