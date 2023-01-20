StockNews.com Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

AMX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 1,342,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,319. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

