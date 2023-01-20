StockNews.com Upgrades Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

