Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 815 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

