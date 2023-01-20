Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.
Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
