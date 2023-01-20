Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

