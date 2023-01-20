Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

