Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 1.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $231.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $318.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

