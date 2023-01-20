Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

