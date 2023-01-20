Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,754,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $583.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

