Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

