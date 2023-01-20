Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $297.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

