Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO stock opened at $358.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.24.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
