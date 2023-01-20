Strong 1-Day Volume Hits $87,168.65 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $867,501.44 and $87,168.65 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.27 or 0.00029720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00431652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.31 or 0.30286564 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00758337 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars.

