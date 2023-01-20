Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

SDIG opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

